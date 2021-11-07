Watch: Joel Embiid Almost Hit Lonzo Ball In The Face With An Accidental Haymaker

We came very close to a truly horrifying moment during tonight’s 76ers–Bulls game in Chicago. Late in the second quarter, Sixers superstar center Joel Embiid punched the air in frustration after losing the ball out of bounds.

Embiid was trying to put a move on Nikola Vucevic after taking him from the high post, before dribbling the ball off his own foot. Angry at the turnover, Embiid swung wildly, as an unsuspecting Lonzo Ball walked towards him.

To say Embiid was inches away from knocking Ball out is an understatement. We nearly witnessed a really tragic moment at the United Center tonight.

After the punch, which was pretty clearly unintentional, Embiid was hit with a technical foul. Zach LaVine missed the ensuing free throw, and DeMar DeRozan missed a jumper on the Bulls possession, so it didn’t help swing momentum much, the way technicals can. Most importantly, Embiid missed connecting with the Bulls point guard.

Embiid got hit with a tech after almost accidentally hitting Lonzo 😳 pic.twitter.com/r5wbzeVczl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2021

It’s unclear if Embiid totally whiffed or if he caught the front of Ball’s hair. Either way, it’s extremely lucky that Lonzo wasn’t about one inch closer to the star center.

Joel Embiid was THIS close to ending Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/480XQ8HhKK — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 7, 2021

Joel Embiid has had a mostly great game otherwise. His five turnovers are an issue, but he has 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting, going 2-for-3 from three, with 13 rebounds and a pair of blocks.

The 76ers lead the Bulls 72-63 late in the third quarter, in a battle of teams with just two losses so far this season.

