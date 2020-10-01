Joel Embiid Reacts To The Sixers Hiring Doc Rivers

Doc Rivers is the new head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, and his star big man Joel Embiid is welcoming him with open arms.

On Thursday night, a short time after news broke of the Sixers hiring the NBA champion coach, Embiid took to Twitter to roll out the red carpet for Rivers.

“Welcome to the city of Brotherly Love Coach!!!! Excited for the future and what we’re building here #PhillyForever,” Embiid wrote.

It’s always a good sign when one of your top players seems excited to play for you. Rivers is going to need Embiid and Ben Simmons to play at their peaks if he is to get Philly over the hump in the Eastern Conference.

With the Los Angeles Clippers, Rivers won regularly but could not get past the second round of the playoffs. The team’s latest failure against the Denver Nuggets led to Rivers’ dismissal earlier this week.

The Sixers wasted no time pouncing on the unemployed coach, hosting Rivers on a visit Wednesday night. With reports that the Houston Rockets also had Rivers on their radar, Philadelphia locked up their man today.

Joel Embiid is glad they did.