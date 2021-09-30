Joel Embiid Shares Honest Admission On Ben Simmons

The Ben Simmons saga continues to roll on in Philadelphia, even if the southpaw standout is still refusing to report to the team.

Simmons is reportedly willing to sit out the entire upcoming season to prove he is finished with the 76ers. It has been said that the former No. 1 overall pick is “done” playing with star big man Joel Embiid.

While Simmons apparently feels Philadelphia has chosen to build around Embiid and their playing styles don’t mesh well together, the All-Star center indicated differently today.

According to reporters, Embiid said that the 76ers have “always been built around his [Simmons’] needs” and cited what he claims are examples of that being the case, including the decision to move on from Jimmy Butler after the 2018-19 season.

Embiid on Ben, partial: "Our teams have always been built around his needs. So it's just kind of surprising to see. Even going back to, the reason we signed Al, we got rid of Jimmy, which I still think was a mistake, just to make sure he needed the ball in his hands." — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) September 30, 2021

Well, if these quotes are proof of anything, it’s that the rift between Simmons and Embiid is legit. At the same time, Embiid said on Monday that he thinks he and Simmons could still coexist on the same team together.

“He knows we can win together. I hope he changes his mind. I love playing with him. They have been building around us,” Embiid said. “We know it’s working. It’s all about taking the next step.”

Somehow, we doubt the two can come together at this point. The entire situation involving Simmons and the 76ers seems untenable.