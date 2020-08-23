Joel Embiid Shares Honest Comment On His Sixers Future

No athlete has embraced the city of Philadelphia more lately than Joel Embiid. The Sixers star big man is a crowd favorite, nicknaming himself “The Process” and playing with the kind of emotion that the City of Brotherly Love respects.

Could Embiid’s time in Philly be coming to an end, though?

While an Embiid trade would be shocking, everything has to be on the table following the Sixers’ first-round sweep by the Boston Celtics.

Embiid seems to realize this, too. The All-Star big man had an honest admission about his future plans following Game 4 on Sunday.

“I don’t make the decisions. I’m here in Philly. Whatever happens, happens,” Embiid told reporters on Sunday evening. “I’ve always said that I want to end my career here and if it happens, good. If it doesn’t happen, well, you move on and all that stuff.”

The Sixers seem likely to fire head coach Brett Brown. Outside of that, no moves are certain.

However, the Sixers appear to be going in the opposite direction of a championship. It’s possible that Philadelphia will look to make major moves following a highly-disappointing season.

Both Embiid and Ben Simmons could hear their names pop up in trade rumors this offseason. Some experts believe the Sixers need to trade one of them.