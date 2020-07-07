The Spun

Joel Embiid Shares Honest Thoughts On NBA Bubble

Joel Embiid raising his arms during a game.PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 21: Joel Embiid #21 and Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers react against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Wells Fargo Center on November 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Just because an NBA player will be participating in the league restart in Orlando doesn’t mean they don’t have concerns about it.

Just ask Joel Embiid. The Philadelphia 76ers star big man expressed his issues with the NBA’s “bubble” plan this afternoon.

Embiid candidly admitted he’s “not a big fan” of the idea. He even said he considered not making the trip to Orlando this month, adding that he’s concerned some players won’t follow the protocols put forward by the league.

However, Embiid said when it came down to it, there was no way he wouldn’t play. The All-Star center said he doesn’t want to let his teammates and city down.

Several players have already opted out of the NBA’s upcoming restart, and others, like Embiid, are playing despite being wary of the plan. No question there are risks involved.

This season, Embiid is averaging 23.4 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. He also qualified for his third-straight All-Star Game.

At the time of the league shutdown in March, the 76ers were 39-26, good for sixth place in the Eastern Conference. They will resume their schedule against the Indiana Pacers on August 1.


