Joel Embiid Shares Honest Thoughts On NBA Bubble

Just because an NBA player will be participating in the league restart in Orlando doesn’t mean they don’t have concerns about it.

Just ask Joel Embiid. The Philadelphia 76ers star big man expressed his issues with the NBA’s “bubble” plan this afternoon.

Embiid candidly admitted he’s “not a big fan” of the idea. He even said he considered not making the trip to Orlando this month, adding that he’s concerned some players won’t follow the protocols put forward by the league.

However, Embiid said when it came down to it, there was no way he wouldn’t play. The All-Star center said he doesn’t want to let his teammates and city down.

Joel Embiid on restarting the season in Orlando in a bubble:

"I'm not a big fan of the idea. But then again, I'm going to do my job. I'm not going to let the city down…I don't like the idea." Embiid says he's not confident in everyone following protocols and being responsible. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) July 7, 2020

Joel Embiid (continued): "I thought about (not going to Orlando). But then again, I wouldn't want to let my teammates down…You don't want to be in a situation where you put your life at risk." — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) July 7, 2020

Several players have already opted out of the NBA’s upcoming restart, and others, like Embiid, are playing despite being wary of the plan. No question there are risks involved.

This season, Embiid is averaging 23.4 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. He also qualified for his third-straight All-Star Game.

At the time of the league shutdown in March, the 76ers were 39-26, good for sixth place in the Eastern Conference. They will resume their schedule against the Indiana Pacers on August 1.