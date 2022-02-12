Joel Embiid Speaks Publicly On Ben Simmons Trade For First Time

Ben Simmons‘ time with the Philadelphia 76ers officially came to an end on Thursday, and that’s something that Joel Embiid is more than OK with.

Following the 76ers’ win on Friday night, Joel Embiid fielded a few questions about Simmons. He admit that he’s happy he’s done answering questions about this drama-filled saga.

“Yeah, I’m happy that I’m not going to be answering any more questions about that subject,” Embiid said, via ESPN. “It’s good that, not just for me, but my teammates, the whole organization. The whole year, it was pretty annoying with the whole situation, but I’m glad that everybody has moved on.”

Talk about being honest with the public.

New ESPN story: Joel Embiid said he’s happy he no longer has to discuss “that subject,” but still had a final couple of parting shots for Ben Simmons — including discussing yesterday’s tweet. https://t.co/stvMqYohhD — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 12, 2022

Embiid wasn’t done discussing Simmons’ fallout with the 76ers. He said it’s “unfortunate” that Simmons valued having his own team over winning in Philly.

“So it’s unfortunate that winning was not the biggest factor,” Embiid added. “It’s unfortunate that for him, having his own team and being the star was more of his priorities. But I always thought that everything was great, the fit was great. But unfortunately Ben thought that it wasn’t. But we all move on.”

Simmons will try to rebuild his value in Brooklyn.

The 76ers, meanwhile, are hopeful James Harden can help them make a championship run later this year.