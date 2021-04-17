Joel Embiid was already considered one of the best players in the NBA prior to this season, but that didn’t make him complacent or stop trying to take his game to new heights during the offseason.

Following the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, Embiid told the media that he and his trainer studied an NBA legend leading up to the 2020-21 season.

It turns out the former NBA player who Embiid was studying throughout the offseason was none other than Dirk Nowitzki. The All-Star center said he credits Nowitzki for some of his success operating by the free throw line.

Embiid turned in yet another incredible performance last night, finishing with 36 points and 14 rebounds.

Embiid says he and his trainer started watching a lot of old Dirk Nowitzki tape prepping for this year, which he credits for some of his success operating/catching at the nail this season — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) April 17, 2021

The fact that Embiid goes out of his way to study players like Nowitzki is a true testament to his work ethic.

Embiid has proven for the past few years that he can knock down jumpers and dominate in the post. Improving his mid-range game and adding more moves to his arsenal in general will just make him even harder to defend.

In 38 games this season, Embiid is averaging 30.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. If he didn’t miss time due to injury, he’d be the overwhelming favorite to win this year’s MVP.

Embiid will be back in action on Monday when the 76ers take on the Golden State Warriors.