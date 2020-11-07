Joel Embiid’s Reaction To The Presidential Election Is Going Viral

Four days after the final votes were cast, the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is over.

On Saturday morning, the Associated Press, CNN and other news networks officially called the race. After serving as vice president under President Barack Obama, Joe Biden will be back in the White House.

Following the declaration that Biden will be the next president of the United States, reaction started pouring in from around the sports world. Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid made headlines in 2016 after President Trump was elected.

“Well America is tanking!!! All we can do is Trust The Process…” he said at the time.

Well, after Saturday morning’s news, Embiid found his tweet from 2016 and had an incredible response.

“Well America TRUSTED THE PROCESS and it paid off. #TheProcess,” he said on Twitter this morning.

Well America TRUSTED THE PROCESS and it paid off #TheProcess https://t.co/9XfWvQTZET — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 7, 2020

“The Process,” of course, refers to the Sixers’ strategy of racking up draft picks in order to turn the franchise around. That process resulted in the team drafting Embiid and Ben Simmons.

He’s hardly the only NBA star to celebrate the news this morning.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was a very vocal advocate for Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris. He campaigned for the Biden/Harris ticket and reacted to the news this morning.

Here’s how the recent NBA champion reacted to the news.

Reaction will continue to come in from around the sports world over the next few hours.

We’ll have other reactions as they come in.