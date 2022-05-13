Kendrick Perkins Has Blunt Message For James Harden

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Commentators for ESPN's NBA coverage; Amin Elhassan, Cassidy Hubbarth, Kendrick Perkins and Paul Pierce pose for a photo before the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on December 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins came out swinging on Friday's episode of First Take, unleashing a rant about James Harden's track record.

Perkins pointed out that Harden has been bouncing around the league the past few years.

"Are we starting to see the pattern right now? We go back to the Rockets days, OK - he gets into it with Dwight Howard, all of a sudden Dwight Howard is out of there. All of a sudden, CP3 comes in. Him and CP3 don't see eye to eye, CP3 is out of there," Perkins said. "Russell [Westbrook] gets there and then gets out of there. All of a sudden, he [Harden] wants out, he doesn't show up to training camp and when he does show up, he's out of weight."

Harden was supposed to be the missing piece on the Nets, but he ultimately wanted out of Brooklyn after just one season. Then, he failed to live up to expectations in Philly.

At the end of the day, Perkins wants Harden to show more accountability.

"James Harden got so many dead bodies that he need to start looking at himself instead of blaming everyone else," he tweeted. "Carry the hell on."

Harden finished Game 6 with just 11 points. He attempted two shots in the second half.

It's going to be fascinating to see how the 76ers address their roster in the offseason.