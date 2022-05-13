1 NBA Team Has Interest In Hiring Doc Rivers If He's Fired By 76ers

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 02: Head coach Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Miami Heat during the second half in Game One of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at FTX Arena on May 02, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Will Doc Rivers remain the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers the 2022-23 season? The answer to that question is a bit unclear at this time.

If the 76ers decide to move on from Rivers, there's apparently a team in the Western Conference interested in his services.

"There's a team in Los Angeles, the Lakers, who are watching the developments closely over the next couple of days," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on Get Up this Friday. "If the Sixers elect to make a change there, it's a possibility. It also depends on where the ownership is about paying out Doc Rivers' contract, where Daryl Morey is about wanting to replace him."

Even though the Lakers are currently in the process of interviewing candidates for their job opening, Windhorst believes Rivers would move up to the top of the list if he becomes available.

"If Doc Rivers becomes free, the Los Angeles Lakers will definitely have interest. They have a process and numerous candidates, but he would immediately become a leading contender to get that Laker job."

Windhorst added that he doesn't believe Rivers is interested in coaching anywhere besides Philadelphia or Los Angeles.

Rivers, 60, has an impressive résumé as a head coach in the NBA. However, the 76ers fell short in back-to-back years under his leadership.

The 76ers may want to change things up in the locker room as a result of their recent playoff failures. If that happens, the Lakers may consider giving Rivers a call like Windhorst said.