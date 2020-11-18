Look: Al Horford’s Sister Has Blunt Message For Sixers Fans

Al Horford’s sister, Anna Horford, appears to be happy with today’s trade news.

Wednesday night, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Philadelphia 76ers have traded the former All-Star big man. Horford, who signed a four-year, $97-million contract with the Sixers in 2019, is being traded to Oklahoma City.

ESPN.com had the trade details:

The Philadelphia 76ers are trading Al Horford and a lightly-protected 2025 first-round pick and the 34th overall pick in Wednesday’s NBA draft to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Danny Green, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski The Thunder are also sending Terrance Ferguson to the Sixers with Green, sources told ESPN. The Sixers are also sending the rights to Serbian point guard Vasilije Micic to the Thunder, sources told ESPN. Micic, 26, is considered one of Europe’s top point guards.

Horford was never a fit in Philadelphia. While Horford was among the league’s best big men in Boston, he was unable to play next to Joel Embiid at a high level.

Anna Horford appears to be happy with the trade news. She reacted to the trade on social media, taking some shots at Sixers fans.

Philly hated us because we never hated on Boston. — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) November 18, 2020

Pretending to fw Philly was EXHAUSTING. The most miserable fans in the NBA: pic.twitter.com/swmFGu7wep — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) November 18, 2020

Anna Horford admitted that she enjoyed some of the Sixers’ fan base, but not all of them.

“Some of you guys were dope!!” she wrote in response to one fan.

Horford now heads to Oklahoma City, which continues to be extremely active on the NBA’s trade market.