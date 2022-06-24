Look: Danny Green Reacts To Being Traded

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 06: Danny Green #14 of the Philadelphia 76ers makes a three pointer during the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Wells Fargo Center on January 06, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

During the first round of the NBA Draft on Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers traded the No. 23 pick and Danny Green to the Memphis Grizzlies for De'Anthony Melton.

Green, 35, suffered a torn ACL and LCL in the postseason. Prior to this injury, he was averaging 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Shortly after this trade was completed, Green posted a heartfelt message on Twitter for the 76ers.

"PHILLY…THANK YOU," Green wrote. "It’s been real. To my brothers, we will always be family…the organization, coaching staff, medical staff, front office and owners I’ll always appreciate you and everything you’ve done for me….LOVE."

Green has been with the 76ers since the 2020-21 season. Clearly, he built a lot of friendships over those two years.

By making this trade, Philadelphia got younger at shooting guard. Melton is just 24 years old and coming off his best season in the pros.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, get a veteran in Green. They also acquired a promising prospect in Colorado State guard David Roddy.