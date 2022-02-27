Look: Doris Burke Reveals Her Pick For NBA MVP

Doris Burke knows who her NBA MVP would be if the season ended today.

Burke was asked about Joe Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and confirmed that he’s her MVP right now.

"Is he your MVP right now?" Doris Burke: He is. Yes. — Sixers Nation (@PHLSixersNation) February 27, 2022

Embiid was ridiculous on the court again fr Philadelphia as he led the team in scoring. He finished with 37 points and nine rebounds as the 76ers pulled away from the Knicks in the fourth quarter.

This marked Embiid’s fourth straight game of scoring 30+ and also the fifth time in his last six games that he’s gone over that mark.

He’s having the best season of his career as he’s averaging nearly 30 points per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. He’s also averaging 11 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

James Harden had another excellent game as a 76er. He was second on the team in scoring with 29 points and finished with a triple-double (16 assists and 10 rebounds, plus those 29 points).

Philadelphia is now 37-23 overall after this win, which is good for third in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers will be one tough out in the playoffs if Embiid keeps this level of production up.