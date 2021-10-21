Look: Eagles Player Has Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce had a blunt message for 76ers forward Ben Simmons on Thursday afternoon.

After several months of hearing nothing but criticism from 76ers fans, Simmons wants out of Philly. Kelce thinks that’s a pretty lame approach by the NBA star. He’d rather see Simmons use the criticism as motivation to get better.

“Everybody can b—h and complain about how tough this city is to play in,” Kelce said of Simmons. “Just play better man, this city will love you.” Kelce then went onto to blast Simmons for a “lack of accountability” and failure to improve his craft.

“All of that is because a lack of accountability, a lack of owning up to mistakes, a lack of correcting things,” Kelce continued. “If all that got corrected — you fix some free throws, you’re getting better as a player — none of this is happening.”

He’s right.

Ben Simmons could control this entire situation by acknowledging his weaknesses and improving them. Instead, he’s trying to whine his way out of Philadelphia.

There’s no denying Philadelphia sports fans are tough. They’re probably the most ruthless in all of sports, if we’re being honest. But that sort of passion could be a good thing for athletes if they look at it a certain way.

Kelce knows all about the ups and downs of playing for the city of Philadelphia. He’s been with the Eagles since 2011. Perhaps Simmons could learn a thing or two from the veteran offensive lineman.