Look: Joel Embiid's Reaction To Kevin Durant News Goes Viral

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 18: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Chicago Bulls at the Wells Fargo Center on October 18, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant turned the NBA world upside down this Thursday, officially requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

According to ESPN, Nets general manager Sean Marks is working with Durant to find a trade that'll benefit both parties.

Obviously, Nets fans aren't loving this news. Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, however, appears to be enjoying this drama.

Shortly after Durant's trade request went public, Embiid tweeted: "LOL."

Embiid might just be happy the Nets are about to lose their best player in Durant. After all, that would make them considerably weaker in the Eastern Conference.

It's also possible Embiid is laughing at this report because it means his former teammate, Ben Simmons, will be stuck in Brooklyn without Durant by his side.

Whatever the reason may be, Embiid probably isn't the only NBA star watching all this chaos unfold with a smile on his face.