Look: Paul Pierce’s Tweet About Ben Simmons Going Viral

Everyone has an opinion regarding the ongoing Ben Simmons situation, including former NBA great Paul Pierce.

Doc Rivers threw Simmons out of practice on Tuesday. The rising star reportedly refused to participate in a defensive drill and the 76ers had enough. They even issued a one-game suspension.

Pierce took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the situation. In doing so, he tweeted a very Magic Johnson-like message.

It’s about as generic as tweets can get.

“The Philadelphia 76’ers need to resolve this Ben Simmons situation not good u don’t want to have a toxic culture when u trying to win a chip thoughts?”

Thanks, Paul. That’s some in-depth analysis right there.

Of course the Ben Simmons situation is going to distract the rest of the team. And of course there will be chemistry issues. This isn’t rocket science.

Philadelphia star forward Joel Embiid discussed the Simmons situation following Tuesday’s practice.

“At this point, I don’t care about that man,” said Embiid. “He does what he wants. … At the end of the day, our job is not to babysit somebody.”

“At this point, I don’t care about that man. He does what he wants” -Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons

So where do the Sixers go from here?

They could trade or release him. But does Philly intend to give Ben Simmons what he wants? It certainly doesn’t seem like it.

The Simmons-less 76ers begin their season on Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.