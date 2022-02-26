Look: This James Harden-Ben Simmons Stat Is Going Viral

The James Harden era in Philadelphia is already off to a rocking start.

Harden was electric on Saturday in his 76ers debut as he finished with 27 points and has 12 assists. He also added eight rebounds and was only two away from having a triple-double.

Harden also made five three-pointers in this contest. It may seem like a weird stat to point out, but Ben Simmons only had five three-pointers in four years as a member of the 76ers.

Career threes as a Sixer: 5 — James Harden in 1 game

5 — Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/yBPWQAzkV8 — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 26, 2022

The two were involved in a blockbuster trade before the NBA Trade Deadline. Simmons needed a fresh start after not playing at all this season, while Harden wasn’t going to be signed back to Brooklyn for next season.

Philadelphia ended up winning 133-102 on Saturday over Minnesota to improve to 36-23 this season. This was the 76ers first game since the All-Star break as they look to pick up where they left off.

The 76ers are currently third in the Eastern Conference and are also a top contender to come out of the East in the playoffs.

With how Harden played today, he makes Philadelphia even more dangerous and should break that Simmons stat in his next game.