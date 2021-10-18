The Spun

Look: Video Of Ben Simmons At Practice Is Going Viral

Ben Simmons reacting to a call during a game.PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 21: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Wells Fargo Center on November 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Earlier: If Ben Simmons is working his way back to play with the Philadelphia 76ers this season, he didn’t appear to be working too hard in video captured Monday.

This afternoon, NBC Sports Philadelphia tweeted out video of Simmons practicing in sweatpants with his phone in the right front pocket. The 25-year-old playmaker was doing a half-court defensive drill in the clip.

Now, it didn’t look like any of the players in the video were going full speed, but the fact Simmons had his phone on him is pretty wild.

After an offseason of reports that Simmons was done playing for Philadelphia and would not report back to the team, the former No. 1 overall pick did show up last week. He made his practice debut this weekend.

Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers said that when “[Simmons] is ready, he’ll play,” but we’re skeptical. Does the man in that video above look like someone who is intent on helping his team compete for a championship?

It still feels like a trade is best for both parties and will happen eventually. In the meantime, Simmons remains part of the Sixers, cell phone and all.

Update: According to NBA insider Marc Stein, it might have been a practice jersey in Simmons’ pocket, as opposed to a phone. This is at least slightly better.

However, it still doesn’t appear that Simmons was overly engaged, at least from an outsiders perspective. We’re still not sure his relationship with Philly is salvageable.

