Magic Johnson Shares Thoughts On Sixers Hiring Doc Rivers

It seems like everybody is in favor of the Philadelphia 76ers hiring Doc Rivers, including NBA legend Magic Johnson.

Philly inked Rivers to a five-year contract this afternoon, just three days after he was let go by the Los Angeles Clippers after seven seasons. In LA, Rivers went head-to-head with Johnson when he was the president of the Lakers.

Mgic clearly has a lot of respect and admiration for Rivers, as evidenced by his reaction to the hire Thursday night.

“The 76ers ownership group made an excellent decision hiring Coach Doc Rivers,” Johnson tweeted. “I believe he will take Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and the entire organization to the next level!”

The 76ers ownership group made an excellent decision hiring Coach Doc Rivers. I believe he will take Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and the entire organization to the next level! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 1, 2020

Embiid himself seems to agree with Magic’s assessment.

“Welcome to the city of Brotherly Love Coach!!!! Excited for the future and what we’re building here #PhillyForever,” he tweeted earlier tonight.

Welcome to the city of Brotherly Love Coach @DocRivers !!!! Excited for the future and what we’re building here #PhillyForever — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 1, 2020

The Sixers haven’t won an NBA championship since 1983. Even though Rivers failed to reach the conference finals in his seven seasons with the Clippers, he reached the NBA Finals twice with the Boston Celtics, winning it all in 2008.

Philly is clearly counting on him getting back to that level.