2 NBA All-Stars Potentially Ineligible To Play Tonight

The 2021 NBA All-Star Game is set to be played in Atlanta tonight.

Unfortunately, two notable players might be ineligible to play. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Philadelphia 76ers’ two All-Stars – Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons – might be ruled out.

“76ers All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are potentially ineligible to play tonight in the NBA All-Star Game due to contact tracing from exposure to a likely COVID-19 positive individual before they arrived to Atlanta,” Charania reports.

Embiid is an All-Star starter, having the best season of his career. Simmons is an All-Star for the third straight season.

According to Charania, the two players had exposure to a personal barber who is awaiting another test.

“The exposure occurred with Embiid and Simmons‘ personal barber who had a positive test result and is awaiting another test. Both traveled by themselves on private planes, and had no exposure to other players or people down in Atlanta bubble,” he reports.

The exposure occurred with Embiid and Simmons‘ personal barber who had a positive test result and is awaiting another test. Both traveled by themselves on private planes, and had no exposure to other players or people down in Atlanta bubble. https://t.co/PeiSFzzPZS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2021

The 2021 NBA All-Star Game will be unlike every other in league history. The 3-point and skills competition will take place before the game, with the dunk contest taking place at halftime.

The game is set to tip off at 8 p.m. E.T. on TNT.