NBA Announces James Harden’s All-Star Game Replacement

The NBA All-Star Game is this weekend and Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden was recently voted to his 10th appearance in the game. But with an injury keeping Harden off the court, the NBA has found his replacement.

On Monday the NBA announced that Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will replace James Harden in the All-Star Game. This will be Allen’s first All-Star Game appearance.

Allen is enjoying a career year in his first full season with the Cavaliers. He is averaging 16.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and two assists per game – all career highs.

Ironically, Allen joined the Cavs as part of the three-way deal that initially sent Harden to the Brooklyn Nets last year. Harden took his roster spot in Brooklyn, now Allen is taking Harden’s spot in the All-Star Game.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden on Team LeBron in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. More ➡️ https://t.co/9GGAph2sOe pic.twitter.com/5DXotDRlM2 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 14, 2022

As for James Harden, he has yet to make his debut for the Philadelphia 76ers since that epic trade late last week. Harden has played in just two games since January 26 due to a hamstring injury.

Prior to the injury, Harden wasn’t even having one of his usual incredible seasons anyway. He’s been averaging 22.5 points per game – his lowest total in a season since the 2011-12 season.

When Harden mends, maybe the 76ers will finally have the elite shooting guard that they hoped Ben Simmons would be.

For now though, Harden’s recovery is the top priority for the 76ers as they try to get back to the playoffs.