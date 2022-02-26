James Harden didn’t disappoint in his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers, leading the team to a statement win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Despite not having much time to get used to his new teammates, Harden finished his 76ers debut with 27 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.

In his postgame press conference, Harden made it known that he’s awfully happy to be a member of the 76ers.

“[I’m] extremely happy,” Harden told reporters postgame. “Extremely happy.”

Harden received some criticism for the way he handled his time with the Brooklyn Nets. That being said, he silenced all his critics with the way he played in his debut.

James Harden nearly dropped a triple-double in his Sixers debut 😳 ⭐ 27 PTS

⭐ 8 REB

⭐ 12 AST

⭐ 5-7 3-PT FG pic.twitter.com/tRwH7aIlQi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 26, 2022

Of course, the NBA world was impressed by Harden’s performance against the Timberwolves. He looked rejuvenated and motivated on the court.

“James Harden is the perfect fit for Philly and Embiid,” ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins said. “It’s going to be scary once Harden and Embiid get that real chemistry! Btw Harden looked in pretty good shape to me tonight. Carry on…”

James Harden is the perfect fit for Philly and Embiid. It’s going to be scary once Harden and Embiid get that real chemistry! Btw Harden looked in pretty good shape to me tonight. Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 26, 2022

“It took James Harden one game with the Sixers to match Ben Simmons’ career three point tally,” NBC Sports Philadelphia tweeted . “Cool.”

It took James Harden one game with the Sixers to match Ben Simmons' career three point tally. Cool. — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 26, 2022

“Still amazed the Sixers acquired James Harden without having to include Tyrese Maxey or Matisse Thybulle in the trade. #MoreyMagic,” former NFL executive Andrew Brandt said.

Still amazed the Sixers acquired James Harden without having to include Tyrese Maxey or Matisse Thybulle in the trade. #MoreyMagic — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) February 26, 2022

Harden will try to keep things rolling on Sunday afternoon against the New York Knicks.

If Harden can return to his MVP form in Philly, the 76ers will have a chance to make a Finals run later this year.