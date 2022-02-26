The Spun

James Harden debuts with the 76ers.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 25: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to a play on the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of the game at Target Center on February 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

James Harden didn’t disappoint in his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers, leading the team to a statement win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Despite not having much time to get used to his new teammates, Harden finished his 76ers debut with 27 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.

In his postgame press conference, Harden made it known that he’s awfully happy to be a member of the 76ers.

“[I’m] extremely happy,” Harden told reporters postgame. “Extremely happy.”

Harden received some criticism for the way he handled his time with the Brooklyn Nets. That being said, he silenced all his critics with the way he played in his debut.

Of course, the NBA world was impressed by Harden’s performance against the Timberwolves. He looked rejuvenated and motivated on the court.

“James Harden is the perfect fit for Philly and Embiid,” ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins said. “It’s going to be scary once Harden and Embiid get that real chemistry! Btw Harden looked in pretty good shape to me tonight. Carry on…”

“It took James Harden one game with the Sixers to match Ben Simmons’ career three point tally,” NBC Sports Philadelphia tweeted . “Cool.”

Still amazed the Sixers acquired James Harden without having to include Tyrese Maxey or Matisse Thybulle in the trade. #MoreyMagic,” former NFL executive Andrew Brandt said. 

Harden will try to keep things rolling on Sunday afternoon against the New York Knicks.

If Harden can return to his MVP form in Philly, the 76ers will have a chance to make a Finals run later this year.

