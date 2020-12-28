The Spun

NBA Has Fined Daryl Morey For His James Harden Tweet

Houston Rockets guard James Harden in the bubble.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 10: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets reacts during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 10, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Monday afternoon, the NBA announced that it fined Daryl Morey $50,000 for a since-deleted tweet about Rockets superstar James Harden. The league deemed the 76ers president of basketball operations message to be a violation of its anti-tampering policy.

Morey, who formerly served as the Rockets general manager, stirred up controversy on Dec. 20 by sharing a Twitter memory of Harden breaking the Houston assist record in 2019. He deleted the tweet soon after, but Adam Silver and league management caught it nonetheless.

The steep fine comes in the midst of a time where the league continues to crack down hard on any perceived tampering. In the age of social media, little steps out of line can come with big punishments from the NBA.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon was among the first to report the news on Twitter.

Morey’s tweet provided another layer to the possible pursuit of Harden this offseason. The Rockets guard continued to express his interest in getting out of Houston and listed Philadelphia as one of his top options.

The 76ers swiftly shut down the rumors after the Rockets requested that point guard Ben Simmons be involved in the deal.

“We are not trading Ben Simmons,” Morey said, per Shams Charania. “He is an important part of our future.”

With the NBA season already underway, it doesn’t look like Harden end up in Philadelphia anytime soon. The Rockets star finally got on the court on Saturday after Houston’s first regular season game was postponed. This weekend, Harden looked as strong as ever, going for 44 points and 17 assists in the team’s overtime loss to Portland.

Thankfully, Morey didn’t address his former star’s performance on Twitter. If so, he might’ve gotten hit with another fine from the NBA.


