NBA Has Fined Daryl Morey For His James Harden Tweet

On Monday afternoon, the NBA announced that it fined Daryl Morey $50,000 for a since-deleted tweet about Rockets superstar James Harden. The league deemed the 76ers president of basketball operations message to be a violation of its anti-tampering policy.

Morey, who formerly served as the Rockets general manager, stirred up controversy on Dec. 20 by sharing a Twitter memory of Harden breaking the Houston assist record in 2019. He deleted the tweet soon after, but Adam Silver and league management caught it nonetheless.

The steep fine comes in the midst of a time where the league continues to crack down hard on any perceived tampering. In the age of social media, little steps out of line can come with big punishments from the NBA.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon was among the first to report the news on Twitter.

Daryl Morey tryna tell us something? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/wevj6hGwWz — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) December 21, 2020

The NBA announced that 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey was fined $50,000 for a deleted tweet about James Harden that violated the league's anti-tampering policy. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 28, 2020

Morey’s tweet provided another layer to the possible pursuit of Harden this offseason. The Rockets guard continued to express his interest in getting out of Houston and listed Philadelphia as one of his top options.

The 76ers swiftly shut down the rumors after the Rockets requested that point guard Ben Simmons be involved in the deal.

“We are not trading Ben Simmons,” Morey said, per Shams Charania. “He is an important part of our future.”

With the NBA season already underway, it doesn’t look like Harden end up in Philadelphia anytime soon. The Rockets star finally got on the court on Saturday after Houston’s first regular season game was postponed. This weekend, Harden looked as strong as ever, going for 44 points and 17 assists in the team’s overtime loss to Portland.

Thankfully, Morey didn’t address his former star’s performance on Twitter. If so, he might’ve gotten hit with another fine from the NBA.