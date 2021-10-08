Ben Simmons’ days with the Philadelphia 76ers appear to be numbered, as the former No. 1 overall pick has already requested a trade. However, finding a new home for Simmons might be harder than it looks.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Portland Trail Blazers recently rejected a trade offer from the 76ers that involved Simmons. The 76ers asked the Trail Blazers for three first-round picks and three draft swaps in a potential package for the All-Star point guard.

Simmons is a very talented player who still possesses untapped potential, but asking for three first-round picks and three draft swaps is a lot.

If the 76ers are going to trade Simmons this season, they’ll most likely need to lower their asking price.

Charania also mentioned that Philadelphia hasn’t completely turned the page on the Simmons era. He claims that head coach Doc Rivers and team executives are hoping they can convince Simmons to report to training camp at some point this month. That doesn’t necessarily mean the team wants to keep him, though.

There are four years and $147 million remaining on Simmons’ contract, which means any team that inquires about him will need to have a lot of faith in him in order to consider making a blockbuster trade.

With the 2021-22 regular season just around the corner, Philadelphia is running out of time to put an end to this saga.