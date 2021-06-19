NBA Insider Has Blunt Comment On Ben Simmons’ Trade Value

This has been a postseason to forget for Ben Simmons. Though he’s extremely versatile, his inability to stretch the floor has been a major issue for the Philadelphia 76ers.

In 11 games this postseason, Simmons averaging 12.5 points, 8.5 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game. Those aren’t abysmal numbers by any means, but the fact that he’s shooting 33.8 percent from the free throw line is alarming.

To make matters worse, it turns out that Simmons’ struggles in the playoffs have impacted his trade value. According to ESPN insider Zach Lowe, there are several teams who aren’t as interested in the former No. 1 pick as they once were.

Lowe discussed Simmons’ value during a recent episode of ‘The Lowe Post’ podcast.

“I have news for Philly fans, the GMs of the other teams watch the playoffs very very closely,” Lowe said, via Blazer’s Edge. “And there are definitely teams that I have talked to in the last 48 hours who were once in on Simmons, who say, at lease to me, it could be posturing, “eh, we’re a little less in than we used to be.”

Simmons would have all the tools to be a true two-way star in the NBA if he could knock down jumpers. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to improve as a shooter since entering the league in 2016.

Instead of moving off from Simmons when his value is potentially at an all-time low, the 76ers might want to consider waiting another year to see if he can elevate his game.

At 24 years old, Simmons still has time to turn his shooting woes around and become more of a threat on the offensive side of the floor.

Do you think Ben Simmons can become more of a scorer as his career progresses?