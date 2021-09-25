NBA Insider Has Telling Comment Amid Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

If there were any doubts that Ben Simmons wants to be traded, the latest report on his situation should put them to rest.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, several players on Philadelphia 76ers wanted to fly out to Los Angeles this week to meet with Simmons and potentially change his mind about wanting a trade. They were informed to stay home because the three-time All-Star has “mentally checked out” of Philly.

Charania mentioned that Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle were among the players who were going to visit Simmons in Los Angeles this week. They’re considered the “core leaders” on the 76ers.

With training camp set to begin this week, it’s pretty evident that Simmons wants to stay away from Philadelphia.

Earlier this week, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowksi said Simmons plans on never playing another game for the 76ers. That means we could witness a lengthy holdout in the City of Brotherly Love.

As for potential landing spots for Simmons, there are five teams that have been linked to him thus far. Those five teams are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors.

Simmons has four years and $147 million remaining on his contract. Any team interested in acquiring the former No. 1 overall pick needs to be comfortable with that type of financial commitment.

There’s no question that Simmons has the potential to be a superstar in the NBA. However, his inability to score from outside the paint has been his Achilles heel since entering the league.

Perhaps a change of scenery will allow Simmons to reach his full potential.