NBA Insider Names 76ers’ “Dream Scenario” In Ben Simmons Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers have not been able to find the right trade package for Ben Simmons just yet. That could be due to the fact that Daryl Morey, the team’s president of basketball operations, has a steep asking price for the former No. 1 overall pick.

On Friday morning, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Portland Trail Blazers rejected a trade offer from the 76ers that involved Simmons. The 76ers asked the Trail Blazers for three first-round picks and three draft swaps in a potential package for the All-Star point guard.

Well, it appears that’s not the only unrealistic trade offer that Philadelphia has on its mind regarding a potential blockbuster deal with Portland.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the 76ers’ dream scenario is to swap Ben Simmons for Damian Lillard. However, the chances of that happening are very slim.

One of Amick’s sources said the 76ers would have to “wait on a prayer” for that trade to actually happen.

Although pairing up Damian Lillard with Joel Embiid sounds great, the Trail Blazers aren’t exactly ready to move on from their All-Star guard.

Lillard was mentioned in several rumors this past offseason, but he never definitively said that he wants out of Portland. Besides, Philadelphia would have to trade more than just Simmons to land one of the best players in the league.