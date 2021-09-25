NBA Insider Shares Major Factor In Ben Simmons’ Trade Request

We’ve heard for a while now that Ben Simmons wants out of Philly. We finally have some evidence as to why.

According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, there’s one main factor in Simmons’ trade request and it has everything to do with 76ers fans.

During an interview this week, Windhorst explained that the main reason Simmons wants to get traded has everything to do with Philadelphia fans. They’re known as some of the toughest fans in all of sports. It takes teams and players in the area years to build some sort of loyalty from the fan-base.

Per Windhorst, Simmons is done playing in front of 76ers fans.

“It’s not just that he doesn’t wanna play there anymore,” Windhorst said, via SiriusXM NBA Radio. “He doesn’t want to be in front of those fans. I don’t think he ever intends to show his face there again unless he’s part of the visiting team.”

Ben Simmons is reportedly remaining firm on wanting out of the 76ers.

@WindhorstESPN tells @hoopscritic and @SamMitchellNBA that Simmons doesn’t intend on showing his face in Philadelphia again. pic.twitter.com/rVYY2kikgD — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) September 25, 2021

This is pretty wild stuff.

For the longest time we’ve been told Ben Simmons wanted out of Philly because he didn’t like his role on the team. But the fan aspect makes a little more sense.

Philadelphia sports fans are ruthless. Yes, they’re passionate. But sometimes that passion goes a bit too far.

Simmons has clearly had enough trying to impress a fan-base that’s beyond impressing in most cases. It’ll be interesting to see how the 76ers move forward here.