The latest update regarding Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons’ injured knee is not a good one. The All-Star guard/forward is going under the knife.

Simmons will have surgery on his left knee, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says the 24-year-old will have a loose body removed.

Simmons suffered a partial subluxation of his knee cap during Philly’s win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. The 76ers declared him out indefinitely.

Considering he has to leave the bubble to have this procedure done, and no timetable has been set for his return, it will be a while before we see Simmons on the court again.

Philadelphia’s All-Star F Ben Simmons will undergo surgery to remove a loose body in his left knee, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 8, 2020

If Simmons is out not just for the remainder of the regular season but for the playoffs as well, you can forget about Philadelphia making noise in the East. Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris aren’t enough to carry the team.

Through 57 games this season, Simmons is averaging 16.4 points, 8.0 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Simmons also made the All-Star Game for the second year in a row.