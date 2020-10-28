The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly set to hire former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey to run the organization’s basketball operations.

Prior to his decision to step away this month, Morey had been the GM in Houston since 2007. In that time, his analytics-heavy approach helped the Rockets remain consistent contenders in the Western Conference, though they ultimately fell short of an NBA Finals berth.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news that Philadelphia was targeting Morey. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the 48-year-old executive will sign a five-year deal with the franchise soon.

Morey and new Sixers head coach Doc Rivers have worked together before, back when Rivers was the head coach in Boston and Morey worked in the team’s basketball ops department. Rivers’ son Austin also played for the Rockets the last two seasons.

The Sixers, meanwhile, have emerged from “The Process” to become a playoff team in the Eastern Conference the last three years. However, they’ve been unable to get past the second round of the playoffs.

We’ll see if Morey can get them over the hump, and more importantly how he attempts to do so. Will either Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid be on the move? What shooters will Morey target for his presumably three-point heavy offensive approach?

We’ll have to wait and find out.