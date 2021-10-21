NBA World Reacts To The Ben Simmons House News

Ben Simmons was thrown out of Philadelphia 76ers practice earlier this week and suspended for the team’s first game of the 2021-22 regular season Wednesday. Still, he managed to make news for another reason yesterday for one of his moves off-the-court.

According to various reports, Simmons listed his primary residence in Moorestown, New Jersey on Zillow. The home was reportedly posted just a few hours after he’d been kicked out of Sixers practice.

This isn’t the first time that Simmons has made headlines this month for his real estate moves. Just a few weeks ago, the 25-year-old listed his other residence, an apartment in Center City, Philadelphia, for $3.1 million.

Simmons listed his 10,477-square-foot mansion for $5 million on Tuesday. The home was built in 2019 and includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a movie room, a full-service bar, and more.

Considering the timing of the listing and his actions over the past few weeks, Simmons seems to be making it clear that he wants out of the 76ers and away from the Philadelphia area.

After he posted his house on Zillow, NBA fans and media members commented on what it might mean for his future in the NBA. Others question some of his interesting interior design choices.

After serving out his one-game suspension, Simmons should be eligible to return to the 76ers this week. However, the relationship between him and the coaching staff seems to be as fractured as ever. Even his teammates, including All-NBA center Joel Embiid, appear to be over his antics.

Philadelphia will likely do its best to find a trade partner as soon as possible, but general manager Daryl Morey will need to lower his asking price to actually execute a deal. He hasn’t shown willingness to do that just yet, but the events of the last few days could expedite the process.

Until a trade gets done, Simmons will theoretically return to 76ers practice. We’ll have to wait and see if he suits up for Friday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.