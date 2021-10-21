The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To What Daryl Morey Said Thursday

76ers GM Daryl Morey talks with former Miami Heat forward Shane Battier.MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 13: Former Miami Heat Shane Battier talks with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey of the Philadelphia 76ers prior to the game at American Airlines Arena on May 13, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Much of the last few months has been spent trying to figure out exactly where Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers stand in their ongoing dispute. Although reports have provided ample insight into the complicated situation, each side has kept their true feelings rather close to the vest.

That changed on Thursday.

After Simmons served his one-game suspension for “conduct detrimental to the team” during Wednesday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans, 76ers general manager Daryl Morey conducted an interview on Thursday afternoon. In the conversation, he told fans of the team to “strap in” because he doesn’t intend to trade Simmons until he can get the trade package that he wants.

“Right now if we traded Ben Simmons like he wants, all we would get back is role players, and that would make no sense,” Morey said in an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic. “I would be prepared to strap in because it will take awhile. Simmons is a difference making player.”

The 76ers president of basketball operations didn’t stop there.

“You’re going to think I’m kidding, I’m not, this could take four years…we’re in the prime of Joel’s career…this is not a day to day [issue],” he said, per Kyle Neubeck. “Every day, we are going to expect Ben Simmons to be back here, or we trade him for a difference maker.”

Reports have indicated that Morey is dug in on his position and will only trade for Simmons for a package that keeps the 76ers as a contender while Joel Embiid is there. However, hearing him say so explicitly that he’s willing to wait this situation out no matter what antics the Aussie point guard tries to pull was jarring to say the least.

Morey’s hardball position is a making for a fascinating NBA experiment. Simmons still has four years remaining on his current deal with the 76ers, so actually waiting that out would be downright ridiculous.

However, Morey recognizes that receiving role players in return for the three-time All-Star would significantly lower Philadelphia’s title prospects. He clearly wants to boost the 25-year-old’s trade value in some way before even considering a potential deal.

With Morey this dug in and Simmons acting in this manner, it fees like one side will have to give in eventually. Time will tell which party decides to blink first.

About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.