NBA World Reacts To Joel Embiid’s Comment On Ben Simmons

The relationship between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers reached a boiling point on Tuesday afternoon at practice, according to multiple reports. Apparently, head coach Doc Rivers tossed the 25-year-old All-Star out of the team’s workout after he refused to participate in a defensive drill.

Simmons had just become eligible to join his teammates at practice over the weekend, once he finally cleared league health and safety protocols. However, during his first workout he looked unengaged and appeared to have his phone in his pocket during the session.

The situation then spiraled out of control on Tuesday when Rivers asked Simmons to sub into a drill. Simmons refused, not once, but twice, before the Sixers head coach said he should go home. At that point, Simmons did exactly that and left, according to Shams Charania.

Soon after the end of practice, the 76ers suspended Simmons for one game for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

Members of the organization were left to answer questions about the tense situation at practice on Tuesday afterwards. All-NBA center Joel Embiid was among those that addressed the media and he didn’t hold back when talking about Simmons.

“At this point, I don’t care about that man, honestly,” Embiid said in his post-practice media session, per NBC Sports’ John Clark. “He does whatever he wants. That’s not my job… I’m only focused on trying to make the team better, win some games, play hard every night, try to lead the guys that we have here… I’m sure they feel the same way, because our chemistry has been excellent despite everything that’s gone on the last few months… So like I said, I don’t really care.”

The Sixers big man didn’t stop there.

“At the end the day, our job is not to babysit somebody,” Embiid continued, per Kevin Neghandi. “We get paid to be on the court, to play hard and win some games. We don’t get to come out here and try and babysit somebody. That’s not our job and I’m sure my teammates feel that way.

Embiid has never been somebody to mince words and will always be one of the first players in the NBA to say exactly what he’s feeling. Even so, Tuesday’s comments on Simmons caught fans and media members off guard as many wondered if the relationship between the two 76ers star players was now irreparable.

Due to his suspension, Simmons will officially miss the 76ers season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

Based on the comments from Embiid and Rivers, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Philadelphia front office is starting to reconsider dragging this situation out. The 76ers won’t want one Simmons to pull down the rest of the team with him and would probably be better suited to send him elsewhere as soon as possible.