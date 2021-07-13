NBA World Reacts To Latest Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Since the Philadelphia 76ers flailed out of the playoffs in the second round, many anticipated that Ben Simmons would quickly be mentioned in trade rumors. On Tuesday, a report confirmed that the team is indeed shopping the former No. 1 overall pick.

According to Shams Charania, the 76ers have “opened up” trade conversations surrounding Simmons and have engaged in talks with other teams. Although unsurprising, the report confirmed what many have only guessed at: the 24-year-old might’ve already played his last game for Philadelphia.

Charania indicated that the 76ers would like to receive an All Star caliber player in return for Simmons, which makes sense given his age and defensive prowess. However, after a rocky postseason that displayed the 24-year-old’s hesitancy on offense and poor free-throw shooting, Philadelphia’s asking price may have to be a bit lower.

A report last week shared that the Indiana Pacers already offered Malcolm Brogdon and a future first-round pick for Simmons, but the Sixers shrugged off the lowball offer. Now that Philadelphia has firmly placed their three-time All Star on the block, teams might be more willing to give up fair compensation.

The #Philadelphia76ers have begun having trade conversations regarding #BenSimmons

According to longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein, a host of teams have already expressed significant interest in Simmons. He shared that the Pacers, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings will all be potential suitors for the former 76ers No. 1 overall pick with more come as the offseason progresses.

Cleveland, Indiana, Minnesota, Toronto and Sacramento are among the teams to express interest in Ben Simmons, @TheSteinLine pic.twitter.com/78FeCEi3co — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 13, 2021

Despite his apparent struggles during the 76ers postseason run, Simmons has plenty to offer a team and ample opportunity to improve. He averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this past year, showing promise when driving to the basket. His ability to defend all five positions at an elite level will also endear him to any suitors.

Simmons opted out of playing with his native Australia in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics to focus on improving his game. Time will tell if he’ll bring any newfound talent or confidence back to the 76ers or to a new team next season.