The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To Joel Embiid’s Performance In Game 4

philadelphia 76ers star joel embiid during game 7TORONTO, ON - MAY 12: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during Game Seven of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 12, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers just lost Game 4 of their second-round series to the Atlanta Hawks, and there is some serious concern about Joel Embiid.

Embiid, who is playing with a small meniscus tear in his right knee, looked troubled by the issue much of the night. He shot 0-for-12 in the second half, finishing 4-for-20 on the evening in the 103-100 loss.

In crunch time, Embiid was short on multiple key attempts and also missed an open layup that would have given the 76ers the lead with roughly 10 seconds remaining. Overall, the big man’s legs seemed to betray him, and it was obvious he couldn’t trust his lower half.

Much of the commentary after the game was about Embiid’s health–and what it might mean for Philadelphia going forward.

The 76ers led in this game by as many as 18 points and held a 62-49 advantage at halftime. Yet the Hawks battled back to tie the series at two games apiece.

Game 5 will be Wednesday night in Philadelphia. All eyes will be on Embiid and what he is able to give his team on his balky knee.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.