NBA World Reacts To Joel Embiid’s Performance In Game 4

The Philadelphia 76ers just lost Game 4 of their second-round series to the Atlanta Hawks, and there is some serious concern about Joel Embiid.

Embiid, who is playing with a small meniscus tear in his right knee, looked troubled by the issue much of the night. He shot 0-for-12 in the second half, finishing 4-for-20 on the evening in the 103-100 loss.

In crunch time, Embiid was short on multiple key attempts and also missed an open layup that would have given the 76ers the lead with roughly 10 seconds remaining. Overall, the big man’s legs seemed to betray him, and it was obvious he couldn’t trust his lower half.

Much of the commentary after the game was about Embiid’s health–and what it might mean for Philadelphia going forward.

Embiid seriously struggled.

0-12 in the 2nd half is a blue snow result. Ben Simmons played 17:16 in the 2nd half and took one shot. One. — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞 (@RochesRWinners) June 15, 2021

Doc Rivers on @NBCSPhilly+ PLUS right now. Said he knew Embiid went back to get worked on but doesn’t know how he’s feeling. Said his team got out worked the whole 🤬 game. pic.twitter.com/c2CavvP2cA — Amy Fadool Kane (@amyfadoolNBCS) June 15, 2021

Embiid has played the worst HALF of his life, after spending a chunk of the first half in the locker room. He has a small cartilage tear in his knee. It's just nagging. It will bite occasionally. But he should be able to play through it. NOT TONIGHT. 2-2. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 15, 2021

Truly awful loss for Philly. And potentially very costly due to the extra mileage they’re going to have to put on Embiid now. — nick wright (@getnickwright) June 15, 2021

OK, so can Philly get Embiid to Germany for knee therapy by Wednesday — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) June 15, 2021

Embiid’s knee has a few words pic.twitter.com/5hzZR30Bvo — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) June 15, 2021

The 76ers led in this game by as many as 18 points and held a 62-49 advantage at halftime. Yet the Hawks battled back to tie the series at two games apiece.

Game 5 will be Wednesday night in Philadelphia. All eyes will be on Embiid and what he is able to give his team on his balky knee.