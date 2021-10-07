NBA World Reacts To Allen Iverson’s Honest Admission

Allen Iverson blossomed into an icon due to his success with the Philadelphia 76ers. He earned All-Star honors 11 times, won a league MVP and had his jersey number retired by the franchise.

Despite all his accomplishments with the 76ers, Iverson recently admit that he’s bothered by the fact that he hasn’t been offered a consultant-type role with the organization.

“I’m a Sixer for life. I got Sixer blood pumping through me. Everybody knows that I want to help that organization,” Iverson told Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks in the interview. “I’ve been retired, what, 11 years? I don’t know how I’m not a part of that staff, some kind of way.”

Iverson added that it’s not about the money for him. The legendary guard simply wants to help out the franchise that he spent most of his career with.

“And the money thing? Ain’t got nothing to do with it. It’s just me being me, and me being a Sixer and wanting to help. I don’t know why nothing’s been put in place.”

🔥 Allen Iverson wants to be a Sixers coach / consultant 🔥 “I'm a Sixer for life. I got Sixer blood pumping through me. Everybody knows that I want to help that organization… I would be the happiest in the world… I don't know why nothing's been put in place” 📸 @TaylorRooks pic.twitter.com/fegoAhyR7r — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) October 7, 2021

Unsurprisingly, NBA fans are calling for the 76ers to hire Iverson as soon as possible.

“If Allen Iverson wants a position in the Sixers organization, that needs to happen today,” an NBA fan tweeted. “He’s one of the only reasons this franchise has remained relevant. If they don’t have a position for him, make one. They do it all the time.”

If Allen Iverson wants a position in the Sixers organization, that needs to happen today. He’s one of the only reasons this franchise has remained relevant. If they don’t have a position for him, make one. They do it all the time — Sirianni SZN (@Crew_love0) October 7, 2021

“Allen Iverson wants to be a part of the Sixers organization and help out,” another fan said. “How is this legend not a part of this organization after the love and support he shows faithfully?”

Allen Iverson wants to be apart of the sixers organization & help out. How is this legend NOT apart of this organization after the love & support he shows faithfully ??? @sixers @dmorey — Lord (@Realdanielsonn) October 7, 2021

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, meanwhile, decided to sound off on the 76ers’ treatment of Iverson during this Thursday’s episode of First Take.

“The same Sixers organization that evidently doesn’t employ Allen Iverson is the same Sixers organization that used him to generate revenue and interest in their franchise when that bogus ‘process’ was ongoing,” Smith said.

.@stephenasmith is FURIOUS about the 76ers' treatment of A.I. "The same Sixers organization that evidently doesn't employ Allen Iverson … is the same Sixers organization that used him … to generate revenue & interest in their franchise when that BOGUS 'process' was ongoing." pic.twitter.com/pHE4UpKHSN — First Take (@FirstTake) October 7, 2021

Smith made a fair argument about Philadelphia not treating Iverson nearly as well as it should have.

While there’s no guarantee the 76ers will actually call Iverson about a potential consultant role, the Hall of Fame guard’s recent comments all but confirm that the ball is in their court.