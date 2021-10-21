NBA World Reacts To Ben Simmons’ Old Draft Profile

An old NBA Draft profile on Ben Simmons back in 2016 sent a warning to teams with top picks that year. The Philadelphia 76ers took the risk, and it’s hurt them in the long run.

NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony questioned Simmons coming out of LSU for his “lack of competitiveness in crucial games.” Sound familiar?

Simmons infamously passed up a gimme’ dunk late in the fourth quarter of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals against the Atlanta Hawks – a game the Hawks would go onto win. Fast forward to the 2021-22 season and the former LSU star wants nothing to do with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Givony nailed it on the head all the way back in 2016. Simmons doesn’t show up in the crucial moments and can’t handle criticism.

“Simmons’ lack of competitiveness in crucial games has raised questions about his character…,” Givony wrote back in 2016. “Those who know him best say he needs things to revolve around him on and off the court and that he’s often been close-minded to coaching or instruction.”

I’m top of the list that hopes Ben Simmons turns the corner and succeeds wherever he ends up, but I can’t help but be impressed with this scout from 2016 (via @jamie_staib) pic.twitter.com/R3tXrC5Q3W — Chris Anstey (@ChrisAnstey13) October 20, 2021

Pretty much everyone agrees with Givony’s evaluation of Ben Simmons at this point.

He’s incredibly talented, but worth ethic and pride will be his downfall.

True. Incredibly talented but lacks work ethic. Means nothing in the NBA where everyone is talented. Would be cool to see a revenge tour, issue is I only think he’s motivated bc it’s about himself. https://t.co/2HjUQZfJ1h — Mutedtyler (@mutedtylerr) October 21, 2021

This turned out to be quite prophetic by @DraftExpress https://t.co/G8kfZJ2JDR — Tom O'Neil (@thomasjameoneil) October 20, 2021

Exactly what you do NOT want written about you in a scouting report. https://t.co/RCVLfdEyXc — Steve Salisbury (@Steve_Salisbury) October 20, 2021

Will a fresh start really be the key for Ben Simmons getting things turned around? We’re skeptical.

The reality is Simmons has been told he’s a natural elite talent since his high school days. He seems to believe that natural talent will translate to immense success in the NBA where everyone is naturally talented, the difference being most try and perfect their craft.

Simmons needs to take a long look in the mirror. He’s going to destroy his NBA career if he’s not careful.