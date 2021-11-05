NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Ben Simmons News

On Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the latest on the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia.

According to Woj’s new report, the 76ers fined Simmons $360,000 for missing Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. The team reportedly plans to keep fining Simmons “until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations.”

Thee 76ers reportedly feel like they’ve been cooperative and willing to help Simmons work through his issues. However, with Simmons failing to reciprocate, the team is taking action against him.

The news isn’t exactly shocking, but it nonetheless created a firestorm on social media again today. Here’s how the sports world reacted to the news.

“Sixers have the most wins in the NBA and Simmons’ money,” former NFL executive Andrew Brandt said.

Not everyone in Philadelphia is happy with the former No. 1 overall pick.

“It’s about time Sixers have take some action. All Ben Simmons wants is his money. The rest of this stuff is nonsense. Simmons has always been about money and himself,” Eagles radio man Howard Eskin said.

At this point, it would be surprising to see Simmons in a 76ers jersey in the near future. In fact, it seems like his time in Philadelphia is coming to an end.

When it happens, though, is still a major question. Until then, the team will continue to fine Simmons for his unexcused absences.