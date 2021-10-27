NBA World Reacts To Joel Embiid Knee Injury News

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has had injury issues for seemingly his entire career. But the latest bit of news of a knee injury has the NBA world collectively stunned.

A report emerged on Wednesday revealed that Embiid has been dealing with a knee injury suffered in Game 1 against the New Orleans Pelicans. Per the report, the pain was so bad that he couldn’t walk for two days after sustaining it.

Nevertheless, Embiid has continued to play through the injury. He’s started all four games and is averaging 19.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. All the while, Embiid has been averaging around 30 minutes a game.

Philadelphia 76ers fans are very concerned with Embiid’s decision to play right now. They believe that it’s way too early in the season to worry about winning and that he should be focused on healing up instead.

Did I just hear Ramona say Embiid is playing on his knee full of minced beef because Ben isn’t playing????? Whatever man 😭😭😭 https://t.co/LgZ5nrdDtJ — Retired Lover Boy ❤️👩🏾‍🤝‍👨🏿❤️ (@RobbyRav) October 27, 2021

Embiid should of had that knee surgery – this season is already done. This season is about getting the child, Ben, out of here and getting dame or trying to. Then shut Embiid down for the rest of the year – fill in role players in the offseason. — Lou (@LouSeph84) October 27, 2021

“Joel Embiid, one NBA personnel man said ‘his knee didn’t look great. Looked like he was dragging a little bit.”

There’s no reason to play him tomorrow against the Pistons. They should be able to win that one without him. https://t.co/xwjfS7ZUYZ — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) October 27, 2021

Injuries have vexed Joel Embiid ever since he was drafted No. 3 overall in the 2014 NBA Draft. He didn’t play in either of the first two seasons and missed another 50 games in his debut season.

But when healthy, Embiid has been about as good a center as the NBA has had this generation. He’s averaged 25 points and 11 rebounds a game for his career and is coming off his fourth straight All-Star season.

Suffice it to say, keeping Joel Embiid healthy has to be a priority for the 76ers.

But winning is also a big priority for the Sixers – and the team is going to have to figure out whether they have to sacrifice one for the other.