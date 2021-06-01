When the Philadelphia 76ers step on the court on for Wednesday’s showdown with the Washington Wizards, they might be without All-Star center Joel Embiid.

Embiid left in the first quarter of Game 4 due to right knee soreness. After the loss to the Wizards, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers said that Embiid would undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

Well, the MRI results are in for Embiid. He didn’t suffer a severe on Monday night, but ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Embiid is being listed as doubtful for Game 5 of the 76ers-Wizards series.

As you’d expect, Philadelphia fans are a bit nervous about Game 5 now that Embiid’s status is up in the air. Prior to the injury, Embiid was averaging 24.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this series.

Not going to panic yet. Not yet. Nope. Going to remain calm and confident and no panicking. (Was that convincing?) https://t.co/ZI6RZ03jHw — Perry Michael Simon (@pmsimon) June 1, 2021

Some NBA fans believe the 76ers should rest Embiid for Game 5 and only use him in case of emergency. In other words, play Embiid in the first round if the series goes to a Game 7.

Despite losing on Monday, the 76ers own a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Wizards. There’s no reason for them to panic yet.

I'm sitting him the rest of the series outside of a potential Game 7. Too important https://t.co/z9pImyT8U5 — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) June 1, 2021

If the 76ers don’t have Embiid for Wednesday’s game, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons will need to step up.

Washington tested Simmons’ free-throw shooting on Monday night, sending him to the charity stripe multiple times. He’ll have to prove that he can be effective from the foul line in Game 5.