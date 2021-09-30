NBA World Reacts To Joel Embiid’s Latest Comments

Earlier this week, it was reported that Ben Simmons is done being teammates with Joel Embiid because he believes playing with the All-Star center isn’t “conducive to the way he needs to play.”

On Thursday afternoon, Embiid spoke to reporters about Simmons’ situation with the Philadelphia 76ers. It’s safe to say he doesn’t agree with the former No. 1 pick’s current stance.

“Our teams have always been built around his needs,” Embiid said. “So it’s just kind of surprising to see. Even going back to, the reason we signed Al, we got rid of Jimmy, which I still think was a mistake, just to make sure he needed the ball in his hands, and that’s the decision they made. Like I said, it’s surprising.”

Embiid then said that he’s focused on the players who are in Philadelphia for training camp. That’s because he knows how important the team’s success is to some players’ livelihoods.

“The situation is weird, disappointing, borderline kinda disrespectful to all the guys that are out here fighting for their lives. Some guys rely on the team being successful to stay in the league and make money somehow. Because if you’re on a winning team, you’re always going to have a spot in the league, just because you’re on a winning team and you contributed.”

Embiid’s response to the latest Simmons report has won him over a lot of fans this week. The NBA world believes he’s taking the correct approach to this dramatic situation.

“Shoutout to Embiid for being one of the few who keeps it 100,” Will Guillory of The Athletic tweeted.

“May have been wide-ranging but Embiid gave a diplomatic yet insightful answer,” one fan said. “Coddled Simmons far too long. Rip the band-aid and move, however that may shake out.”

NBA fans believe now is the time for the 76ers to cut the cord and trade Simmons.

“The 76ers can’t let this situation linger much longer,” Michael Lee of The Washington Post said. “Players will continue to be asked about Ben Simmons until he’s traded & comments like this will only make him more resolute about his holdout. The distraction will cause dissension until the inevitable divorce. Gotta move on.”

With the regular season approaching very soon, the 76ers have an important decision to make regarding Simmons.

At this time, Simmons seems more than OK with sitting on the sidelines for the start of the 2021-22 season.