NBA World Reacts To Latest Ben Simmons Revelation

It’s no secret that Ben Simmons wants to be traded. He’s not expected to show up for training camp this fall, and last week it was announced that his teammates were informed to not fly out to Los Angeles to see him because he won’t change his mind about wanting a trade.

Although there are many reasons why Simmons may want out of Philadelphia, there’s one that appears to be weighing on his mind more than others.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Simmons has concluded that he’s done playing with 76ers center Joel Embiid. While it’s nothing personal from Simmons, he believes that his playing style doesn’t work well with Embiid’s.

As you’d expect, the NBA world is not thrilled with this latest report.

“My game doesn’t work well with an MVP-caliber big is a bold strategy for a ball dominant point forward that can’t shoot,” one fan said.

There are some fans who believe Simmons is right about his game not working well with Embiid’s.

“I mean, he’s right,” an NBA fan tweeted. “That fit has never been clean.”

Even if Simmons does move on from Philadelphia, will he be able to find a co-star who he can work well with on the hardwood? That’s the question that NBA fans want answered.

“Ben is going to be an awkward fit with any superstar because he is a ball dominant player who does not shoot,” another fan said. “Embiid adjusted his game a lot to play with Ben.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors have all been mentioned as potential landing spots for Simmons.

With the regular season approaching fairly soon, the clock is ticking for the 76ers to trade Simmons.