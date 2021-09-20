The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Ben Simmons Speculation

A closeup of Ben Simmons.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 17: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers watches the action against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on January 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Another week, another report surrounding Ben Simmons’ lack of interest in playing another game for the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Simmons will choose not to report to the Sixers’ training camp. Philly, on the other hand, will do everything it can to convince Simmons to stay.

“The expectation remains, one week out from 76ers media day, that Ben Simmons will choose not to report to the team’s training camp, league sources say,” Stein reported via Twitter. “But the Sixers, sources say, remain intent on trying to convince Simmons to report.”

As you probably expected, the NBA world is having a field day with this one. Some speculate this is all a smokescreen and the Sixers are seeking out a trade.

Others believe the Sixers will hold out into the 2021-22 season until a potential contender becomes desperate for another star.

That would probably be the right approach by Philadelphia. There’s no reason to ship off Simmons for a low price in return.

Take a look at what others are saying about Stein’s latest insight surrounding Simmons and the Sixers.

The season hasn’t even started and there’s drama already in Philly. Talk about a bad omen.

Ben Simmons clearly doesn’t want to play another game in a Sixers uniform. We don’t blame him. Philly’s current lineup isn’t built to win a championship. But the Sixers aren’t going to ship him elsewhere until it makes more sense.

Philadelphia would be wise to wait until a couple weeks into the season to make a move.

