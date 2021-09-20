NBA World Reacts To Latest Ben Simmons Speculation

Another week, another report surrounding Ben Simmons’ lack of interest in playing another game for the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Simmons will choose not to report to the Sixers’ training camp. Philly, on the other hand, will do everything it can to convince Simmons to stay.

“The expectation remains, one week out from 76ers media day, that Ben Simmons will choose not to report to the team’s training camp, league sources say,” Stein reported via Twitter. “But the Sixers, sources say, remain intent on trying to convince Simmons to report.”

As you probably expected, the NBA world is having a field day with this one. Some speculate this is all a smokescreen and the Sixers are seeking out a trade.

They are Trying to trade him https://t.co/adAuqMGWKi — year 19 (@johnrivers131) September 20, 2021

Others believe the Sixers will hold out into the 2021-22 season until a potential contender becomes desperate for another star.

Awkward as it will be… Sixers best play is to hold Simmons into the season imo. Someone with high hopes is gonna start the season 5-10. Happens every year. That's the only way to get a little leverage back https://t.co/FU7Yz972vy — Avi Wolfman-Arent (@Avi_WA) September 20, 2021

That would probably be the right approach by Philadelphia. There’s no reason to ship off Simmons for a low price in return.

Take a look at what others are saying about Stein’s latest insight surrounding Simmons and the Sixers.

Sixers gotta call his bluff. But the real question is do the Sixers actually fine Ben if Ben doesn’t show up. https://t.co/y0iOKnQYPL — Stanford Fraser (@Stanfordfraser) September 20, 2021

Google translate:

Sixers remain intent on trying not to lose trade leverage https://t.co/3PFudlbibf — Adrien PMMP (@AdrienPMMP) September 20, 2021

I'm calling his bluff. I think he'll report because when money gets involved, everything changes. https://t.co/Wq1ygrZXNK — DGC (@Itamar_17_10) September 20, 2021

Sources can confirm this is an absolute mess https://t.co/SmvGAEdJ3v — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) September 20, 2021

Such a bad way to start the season. https://t.co/gdl63Eyz7i — Joe Post (@Joe_Post3) September 20, 2021

The season hasn’t even started and there’s drama already in Philly. Talk about a bad omen.

Ben Simmons clearly doesn’t want to play another game in a Sixers uniform. We don’t blame him. Philly’s current lineup isn’t built to win a championship. But the Sixers aren’t going to ship him elsewhere until it makes more sense.

Philadelphia would be wise to wait until a couple weeks into the season to make a move.