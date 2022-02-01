It doesn’t sound like Ben Simmons will be suiting up for the Philadelphias 76ers anytime soon. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne shared an interesting story involving the former No. 1 overall pick.

While the 76ers continue to win games and climb up the Eastern Conference standings, Simmons is working with his trainers roughly 20 minutes away from Wells Fargo Center.

From the outside looking in, this should be a promising update for the 76ers. However, Shelburne made it clear that it’s unlikely Simmons returns to the team.

“By all accounts, he is in great physical shape. But according to sources close to Simmons and within the Sixers organization, he continues to tell the team and those who represent him that he is not mentally ready to get back on the court again. Not now and not ever in Philadelphia,” Shelburne wrote.

At this point, NBA fans are getting tired of Simmons’ holdout in Philly.

“How long are we gonna do this song and dance with Ben Simmons,” one fan said. “It’s starting to feel a little ridiculous at this point.”

“There’s a lot of ego involved in this Ben Simmons situation,” another fan said.

“Must suck to be Ben and realize your team doesn’t need you,” an NBA fan tweeted.

The 76ers are doing just fine without Simmons. They’re currently 0.5 game back of the top record in the Eastern Conference.

Simmons, meanwhile, is waiting for a trade to go down.