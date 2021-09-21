NBA World Reacts To Significant Ben Simmons Development

The relationship between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers is beyond repair. Today’s news only reinforced that reality.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons will not report to training camp next week and “intends to never play another game for the franchise.” A trade is the only real solution here, though Philadelphia still has to find a return package it likes.

It is kind of crazy how quickly things went downhill for Simmons in Philly. The onetime No. 1 overall pick was supposed to be a vital part of not just “The Process” but also the Sixers’ championship core for years to come.

Instead, it’s only a matter of time before he’s elsewhere. The reaction from around the NBA world to the latest Simmons news is varied, with some people placing the blame on the player and others saying that the franchise failed Simmons.

Some context: Last year all the key decision makers in the Sixers organization had signed off on a Simmons/Harden trade, including Joel Embiid. Ben was informed by the organization that he was likely being moved. It didn’t materialize and all parties moved forward w/o friction. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) September 21, 2021

Ben is well aware of how the majority Sixers fans feel about him. There are several organized groups planning to go boo him in Camden the day camp opens. He wants no parts of that. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) September 21, 2021

Ben Simmons sank the 76ers' championship hopes by refusing to shoot & has now tanked his trade value by refusing to show up. He has some legit gripes about being thrown under the bus after his flop but Philly won't forgive him for running from accountability for his own failings. — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) September 21, 2021

Simmons news is mostly maintaining status quo. Still, it just reinforces how the only real reason the franchise is relevant is because of Joel Embiid. All the decisions, from ownership to management, to players not developing, threaten to waste Embiid's prime, an unforgivable sin — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) September 21, 2021

his first game back in Philly, that crowd going to be “LeBron returning to Cleveland after The Decision” mad. https://t.co/xwYh9A5jIl — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) September 21, 2021

The Sixers: Hey Ben sorry about blaming our second-round loss almost solely on you and dangling you in trades all offseason while constantly leaking that every team thinks you suck too much to give up anything of value for. Anyway, want to report to camp? Ben Simmons: pic.twitter.com/Rp5Z63jQHD — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) September 21, 2021

There is a misconception that Philly has not had Ben Simmons' back. Nothing could be further from the truth. Simmons has been defended, enabled, and apologized for far more than he has been criticized. — Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) September 21, 2021

Klutch making their play https://t.co/iigynsrj9s — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 21, 2021

Recently, Simmons has been linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets. Both teams could have the necessary assets to land the three-time All-Star.

Of course, if the Sixers can’t find a suitable trade partner, the franchise could call Simmons’ bluff and dare him to sit out. Stay tuned.