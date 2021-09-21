The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Significant Ben Simmons Development

A closeup of Ben Simmons.

The relationship between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers is beyond repair. Today’s news only reinforced that reality.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons will not report to training camp next week and “intends to never play another game for the franchise.” A trade is the only real solution here, though Philadelphia still has to find a return package it likes.

It is kind of crazy how quickly things went downhill for Simmons in Philly. The onetime No. 1 overall pick was supposed to be a vital part of not just “The Process” but also the Sixers’ championship core for years to come.

Instead, it’s only a matter of time before he’s elsewhere. The reaction from around the NBA world to the latest Simmons news is varied, with some people placing the blame on the player and others saying that the franchise failed Simmons.

Recently, Simmons has been linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets. Both teams could have the necessary assets to land the three-time All-Star.

Of course, if the Sixers can’t find a suitable trade partner, the franchise could call Simmons’ bluff and dare him to sit out. Stay tuned.

