The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To Surprising Al Horford Trade

Al Horford holds the ball during a game with the Philadelphia 76ers.BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 1: Al Horford #42 of the Philadelphia 76ers handles the ball in the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on February 1, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

It didn’t take long for Daryl Morey to accomplish one major task as the Sixers’ president of basketball operations: trading Al Horford.

Morey was able to dump the veteran big man and his whopping salary off in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder this afternoon. It’s a move that will save the Sixers considerable cash.

All in all, Philadelphia is sending Horford, the No. 34 overall pick in tonight’s draft, a “lightly-protected” 2025 first-round pick and the rights to Serbian point guard Vasilije Micic to Oklahoma City for Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson.

Not surprisingly, this deal involving Horford, a five-time All-Star, has become the talk of the NBA just hours before the 2020 draft. The early reactions seem to be that the deal works out for both sides.

Last season, Horford may not have lived up to the four-year, $109 million contract he signed with Philly in the summer of 2019.

However, the 34-year-old can still probably be a valuable role player for another year or two, and he’ll help the Thunder’s young pieces mature as the franchise rebuilds.

Meanwhile, the Sixers freed up much-needed cap space and provided themselves with flexibility for future moves.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.