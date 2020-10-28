NBA World Reacts To The Daryl Morey Hiring News

The Spun

Weeks after making Doc Rivers their new head coach, the Philadelphia 76ers have added former Executive of the Year Daryl Morey as a new President of Basketball Operations.

Morey joins the 76ers as part of a renewed effort by the team to get the most out of superstars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Given that Morey helped navigate the Rockets to eight straight trips to the playoffs, and two trips to the Conference Finals, he seems like exactly what the 76ers need.

Per recent reports, Morey will not be replacing general manager Elton Brand. But his presence probably means that a lot of roster change is coming.

The NBA world as a whole is definitely bullish on the 76ers now that Morey is in the fold. For starters, the expectation is that Simmons – one of the league’s most maligned three-point shooters – will finally start taking some long shots. Some think he might actually find some success with it at long last.

Others feel that Morey’s presence is simply going to mean that the 76ers are more aggressive in their roster building.

Morey earned Executive of the Year honors after the Rockets went 65-17 in the 2017-18 season. The Rockets failed to reach the NBA Finals that year, but still came within inches of knocking off the Golden State Warriors.

Navigating the Eastern Conference might prove a much easier task though. There are no Warriors or Lakers to worry about in the playoffs there.

Will the Daryl Morey hire prove to be a good one for Philadelphia?


