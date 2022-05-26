NBA World Reacts To The Joel Embiid Speculation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: Head coach Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers watch from the sidelines during a 126-121 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

All-Star center Joel Embiid had the NBA world buzzing on Wednesday night because of his tweet about an Eastern Conference rival.

While watching Game 5 between the Celtics and Heat, Embiid tweeted, "Miami needs another star."

As you'd expect, fans started questioning if this is Embiid's way of saying he wants to play for the Heat.

After all, Embiid has a close relationship with Heat star Jimmy Butler. They were teammates on the 76ers during the 2017-18 season.

There's no indication that Embiid wants out of Philadelphia. It would be quite a plot twist though if he requests a trade.

"Joel Embiid forcing his way out of Philly and away from James Harden would be priceless," one fan tweeted.

"I’m not even bout to play with you lil bro," another fan wrote. "You staying in Philly and that’s final don’t get no ideas."

Mike Golic Jr. had a great reaction to Embiid's tweet.

Embiid has a four-year, $195 million contract with the 76ers that officially begins in 2023.

The most likely scenario here is that Philadelphia does everything in its power to build a championship roster around Embiid. That being said, it's not surprising to see fans overreact to his tweet.