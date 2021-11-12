NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Ben Simmons News

On Thursday night, the basketball world received another update on the ongoing talks between the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons.

The former No. 1 overall pick remains away from the team as he’s focusing on his mental health. Unfortunately, he doesn’t think the 76ers have done a very good job of helping him.

On Thursday night, NBA insider Shams Charania, Simmons thinks the team’s “tactics are worsening his mental health.” He doesn’t think the team has been supporting him properly, per the report.

“Ben Simmons believes the 76ers’ tactics are worsening his mental health instead of supporting him, and want to deem him mentally fit in order to force him to play,” Charania said in the report.

Fans have been following this saga for months now and they’re ready for this to come to an end.

“Honestly how much worse can this get?” one fan asked on Thursday night.

“This story just continues to devolve with every new detail. What a catastrophic failure,” said another fan.

Meanwhile, other fans believe Simmons would immediately play for a new team if he were to be traded.

“Everyone knows he’ll immediately play for whatever team he’s traded to,” said another fan.

It’s a less than ideal situation for both the 76ers and Ben Simmons. Philadelphia has played well this season, but until there’s a resolution, this will continue to be a distraction.

Will either side give in?