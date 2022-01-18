NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Ben Simmons News

Several months into the 2021-22 NBA season, Ben Simmons remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and hasn’t played a single minute.

According to a new report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, he might not suit up at all this season. “I think the sense is, if it takes the entire season to trade him, if it takes all year for the Sixers to find a trade that’s acceptable for them, he’s prepared for that,” Shelburne said on ESPN’s NBA Today.

“It sounds unbelievable to think that a guy who is still getting fined for every game, for every practice, for every weightlifting session that he’s missing, as of the January 15 paycheck that he got, there’s still heavy fines being laid on him. He’s okay if it goes the whole season, if that’s how it goes.”

Every time Simmons’ name pops up in the headlines, fans flock to social media to give their take. That happened once again following the latest news.

One fan thinks Simmons is only hurting himself.

“He only hurting himself he not that good LMAO,” the fan said.

Other fans have known this for a while now.

“Yea I think we’ve realized that by now,” another fan said.

Philadelphia won’t be moving on from the former No. 1 overall pick without getting something in return.

However, it doesn’t sound like a trade is going to happen any time soon.